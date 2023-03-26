Marjorie Veronica Louise Jackson Pickering, 73, affectionately known as Margie, of Estate Whim, Frederiksted, St. Croix, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, peacefully at home in Duluth, Georgia with her children by her side. Margie is survived by her daughter, Resheemah Belinda Pickering, son Khalid Jamaal Pickering Sr., adopted daughter Belinda James Petersen, adopted son, Stanley Saint-Louis, grandchildren Khaliyah Reshay Boyd, Khalid Jamaal Pickering Jr., Khalani Jolie Pickering, brothers David H. Jackson, Renholdt ‘Rookie; Jackson, Jr., sister Sherrill Richardson, sisters-in-law Joyce Petersen Jackson, Audrey Batts Jackson, brother-in-law Mario Richardson, daughter-in- law Evaluz ‘Taina’ Jolie Negron-Pickering, nieces Karla Jackson, Sharifah Jackson, Aba Jackson, Aliya Jackson, nephews Elijah Jackson Sr., Karim Jackson, great-nieces Macoyah Barry, Ma’Kasia George, M’kayla Jackson, Miya Stevens, Sapphire Stevens, Tsunalia Blyden, Jahzara Pinkney, Eliazjah Jackson, Egypt Jackson, China Jackson, Elanise Jackson, Amai Jackson, great nephews – Kai Laborde, Elijah Jackson Jr., David Stevens, Onaje Pinkney, great-great nephew M’ai George and many, many additional family and friends too numerous to mention.
Margie will forever be remembered as a selfless and loving mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt, friend, educator, and culture bearer. She dedicated her life to enriching the lives of many generations of Virgin Islanders with the Department of Education, where she served her students for 39 years, most of her tenure teaching at The Charles H. Emanuel Elementary School in Bethlehem, St. Croix.
Margie also made significant contributions to the Virgin Islands community serving and participating in numerous civic and cultural organizations to include Elmo Plaskett Little League West, the Frederiksted Twin City Lions Club, where she presided as President from 2007 to 2008, St. Croix Heritage Dancers and the Ay Ay Cultural Dancers.
The funeral service and celebration of life For Marjorie Veronica Louise Jackson Pickering will occur on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Friedensberg Moravian Church in Frederiksted, St. Croix. Viewing at 9 a.m. and service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Frederiksted Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided by the James Memorial Funeral Home. For flowers, please contact James Memorial Funeral Home and/or to honor the memory of Marjorie please feel free to make a contribution in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online by visiting www.pancan.com.
For anyone planning to attend the funeral services the family kindly requests festive colored attire.
Margie’s beautiful smile, grace and iconic humility will be missed. However, her legacy and spirit will live forever. Rest in paradise our dear Margie, with endless love.
