Markely Casseus
We regret to announce the passing of Markely Casseus who died on April 22, 2020.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow at 10 a.m..
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his brothers, Oges Casseus and Nation Casseus; sisters, Osane Casseus and Rositha Casseus; cousins, Macius Florestal, Ronel Florestal, Mervil Florestal and Ms. Canes Estime.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
