Marla McClung
Marla (Hanson) McClung was born July 23, 1954, to Harry and Vernice Hanson in Langford, S.D., where she lived until 1962 when the family moved to Aberdeen after the death of her father.
Marla graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1972. Marla then accepted a job offer from the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she was the secretary for the dental clinic. In 1980, she transferred to the U.S. Post Office, where she was an automated mail sorter.
On June 18, 1983, Marla married Dan McClung. In addition to working hard, they traveled extensively. They found paradise in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and in 1997, they moved to St. John full time and bought a custom embroidery company. They created shirts, hats, and countless other articles of clothing for the tourist industry in the area.
Dan passed away Nov. 12, 2008, and Marla continued to run the business. After experiencing two hurricanes in 2017, Marla decided to retire and continued to live in St. John.
In June 2020, Marla moved back to the States. She stayed with her sister and husband in Sioux Falls until cold weather threatened. She then drove to Corpus Christi, Texas, and made her home on Padre Island. She had unexpected surgery for Stage 4 colon cancer on Feb. 11, 2021. She underwent chemotherapy but after a valiant fight, she succumbed to the cancer on July 13 at a local hospital in Corpus Christi.
Marla is survived by her sister, Janet Oltman, and husband, Jeff; nephew, Carl Oltman, and wife, Megan, all of Sioux Falls; niece, Laura Oltman, Austin, Texas; aunt, Anna Jean Foote, Britton, S.D.; and numerous other family.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dan McClung; brother, Keith Hanson, and her parents. Graveside services will be held Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Highlanda Cemetery in rural Langford, S.D.
Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, Aug. 6, for Leatrice R. Sheen Todmann, who died July 4, 2021. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Western Cemetery No. 2.
Leatrice Sheen Todmann was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Clayton Todmann Sr.; father, Ira Bernhardt Sheen; and mother, Vanetta Merlett Sheen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Warde; sister, Kathleen Sheen Simmonds; uncles, John L. Sheen, Esq., Albert A. Sheen, Esq., and Richard Sheen; and special friend, Asta K. James.
She is survived by her daughter, Winona; sons, Warren Sr., Wentworth Sr. and Willis; sister, Audrey Sheen Plaskett; grandchildren, Ira C. Forbes, Mia D. Todmann-Rivera, Carlia Todmann, Rachelle Todmann and Rochelle Piker; and great-granchildren, Sierra Todmann, Aria Rivera, Blake Rivera and Ronin Piker.
She is also survived by very special nieces, Maureen A. Simmonds and Marissa A. Simmonds; nieces, Kathleen A. Simmonds, Pamela C. Richards, Debbie T. Tutein and Tyree Knight; nephews, Michael Simmonds Jr., Melvyn Simmonds and Duane Richards; cousins, Merlene Gibbs and family, and Dale Cooper and family; and special cousins-in-law, Gwendolyn C. Blake and family.
She is further survived by very special friends, Shirley D. Richardson (St. Thomas), Lisarose Bough (St. Croix) and Eulalie Pedersen (St. Croix); friends, Lucia A. Sackey (St. Croix), Delphine Lewis (St. Croix), Rosemarie Gonzales (St. Croix) and Lucia Cid-George (St. Thomas); Mr. and Mrs. Raul Rivera and family (St. Thomas); the Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church family; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to state.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
