Marshall Collier Hartmann
Marshall Collier Hartmann, born in Troy, Ala., on July 1, 1944, and passed away July 16, 2021, at Jacksonville Baptist South Community Hospice nursing center where he left this world peacefully to be with his Lord
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn, and brother, Clarke.
Marshall was survived by his wife, Lynda Marshall; sons, Marshall Jr., William and Daniel; grandchildren, Sydney and Peyton from Marshall Jr., Lorren, Samuel and Hannah from William, and Pace from Daniel; and by his brother, Ed; and sister, Karen.
There was a service Friday, July 23, at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He will return to his home for a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Marshall will be laid to rest at his home at 1-1 Estate Botany Bay, St. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the St. Thomas Reformed Church. Their web site is https://strchurch.org/
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Hila E. Babin
Hila E. Babin succumbed to her illness in Rochester, N.Y., on July 16, 2021, at the age of 74.
She was born, raised and educated in Rochester, N.Y. She started her career as a registered nurse for Strong Memorial Hospital before moving to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to become a public health nurse.
She is survived by her lifetime partner, Uken Fredericks; sister, Vivian (Milton Ross) Babin; and brother, Louis Babin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her burial took place in Britton Road Cemetery. Memorial services will be held near the date of her birthday, June of 2022. www.BrightonMC.com
Wilbur G. Lewis Sr.
Wilbur G. Lewis Sr., who was born May, 27, 1925, died June 28, 2021.
He was survived by his spouse, Maria D. Lewis; sister, Clarice Joseph (Rixie); brother, William G. Lewis Jr. (Tito); children, Wilbur G. Lewis Jr. (Butch), Teresa Lawrence, Darryl Lewis, Lorene Lewis-Hauser, Kevin Lewis, Sheri Lewis and Mia Lewis-Smith; grandchildren, Shaun Lewis, Dawn Byrd, Teresa Lewis, Christopher Brown, Bianca Lewis, Tiffany Lewis, Michael Lewis, Robert Lawrence Jr., Tera Lawrence, Michael Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Darryl Lewis Jr., Jeanelle Lewis Tune, Munirah Lewis-Daniel, Keith Lewis, Le’Sean Lewis, Chantal Barton, Lauren Hauser, Lisa-Kolar, Nina Lewis, Amahl Lewis, Monique Johnson, Nathaniel Anthony, Milan Anthony, Joshua Anthony, Jamali Smith, Matea Smith, Josie Smith and Milo Smith.
The service is at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26.
Burial is at Western Cemetery No.1 immediately after the service.
Ronald Liburd
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Ronald Liburd, affectionately known as Johnny or Burd, on June 6, 2021, in Bronx, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel E. and Lucille McClean Liburd; and his sisters, Ianthe, Mary, Mayrose and Jean Liburd.
He was survived by his brothers, James, Daniel “Bobby” Liburd; and his sister, Crisilda “Weewee” Liburd-Simmonds. He also leaves to mourn his children, John-John, Lisa, Ronald, Anthony, Rodney and Roger Liburd; his companion of 30-plus years, Maxine Mitchell; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his forever friend, Edwin “Cat Eye” Brewley; and a host of family and friends to include the Brathwaite, Grant, and McClean families.
Born in St. Thomas, Johnny completed high school in New York and thereafter worked at Bird S. Coler and Lincoln Hospital until his retirement.
Services were held June 14 at Herbert T. McCall Funeral Home in New York.
