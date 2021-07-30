Marshall Collier Hartmann
Marshall Collier Hartmann was born in Troy, Ala., on July 1, 1944, and he passed away on July 16, 2021, at Jacksonville Baptist South Community Hospice nursing center where he left this world peacefully to be with his Lord
For the first decade of his life Marshall grew up primarily in Miami. He then moved to Savannah and Cotton Hall Plantation, Yemasse, S.C. Marshall was always polite and courteous to all, the perfect southern gentleman.
He was educated at McCallie in Chattanooga, Tenn., Georgia Tech and Florida State, graduating with a bachelor of science and an MBA. His career spanned several financial and strategic planning positions, which led to him becoming an entrepreneur founding his own oil field services company in Odessa, Texas. When the oil market collapsed in 1987, Marshall decided it was time for a change in latitude. Marshall loved to sail. In his youth his stepbrother, Ted Turner, taught him to sail. Marshall moved to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he was a founding member of the Texas Society of the Virgin Islands and a member of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas. Although he spent most of the 1990’s in Ponte Vedra Beach, Marshall loved the Virgin Islands and returned to St. Thomas where he met the love of his life, Lynda. They were married July 30, 2004. Marshall and Lynda lived at their home in Estate Botany Bay, and had a retirement home in Henley at Vicars Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach since 2019.
Marshall retired in 2004, and for the last 17 years traveled and explored the seven continents of the world with his wife Lynda. Every Saturday and Sunday afternoon during football season, you would find Marshall, an avid fan, enthusiastically supporting both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Florida State. He loved to dance, had a great sense of humor, a big heart and he was immensely kind to all, including many a stray kitten.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn; and brother, Clarke.
Marshall is survived by his sons, Marshall Jr., William and Daniel; and by his grandchildren, Sydney and Peyton from Marshall Jr., Lorren, Samuel and Hannah from William, and Pace from Daniel; and by his brother, Ed; and sister, Karen; and by his last wife, Lynda.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Marshall Collier Hartmann is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church.
Interment is at the family cemetery in Botany Bay, St. Thomas.
Michael O. Sheen
Michael O. Sheen, age 75, died peacefully at his home on July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of the Virgin Islands for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivienne and Burford Sheen; and by his brothers, Thomas B. Sheen and Charles L. Sheen.
He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Jane Benjamin Sheen; children, Michaela A. Sheen and Toby B. Sheen; grandson, Adrian M. Robinson; many nieces and nephews; and also by Andy Connor and Toya Frazer Ellis, whom he loved as if they were his own.
Michael was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Santa Maria, Calif., and graduated from Santa Maria High School and attended Shasta College and Chico State College in Northern California. He came to St. Thomas around 1967 and worked teaching diving. From the time he arrived, he knew that he was home. He was a safety diver for the Tektite Project in Lameshur Bay and later worked at another diving project, PRINUL, in Puerto Rico. He was an aquanaut and completed two missions where he lived underwater in a habitat. Returning to St. Thomas, he started a fiberglass repair business in Independent Boat Yard on the East End of St. Thomas. He had that business until he retired more than two years ago.
He was very invested in the community and served for many years on the Board of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club. He also was a board member for the St. Thomas Historical Trust and the St. John Historical Society. He had a great interest in and was knowledgeable about Virgin Islands history. Over the years he and Jane enjoyed collecting Virgin Islands memorabilia including art, books, maps, newspaper articles, postcards and stereoviews. Michael also restored and refinished many pieces of West Indian mahogany furniture. He was generous with his time and was always willing to share both his knowledge and his collections.
Michael had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
He will be cremated and a memorial gathering will be held at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences, please visit. www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Tynneshia Alexander
The family of Tynneshia Alexander wishes to announce her passing on July 15, 2021.
She is survived by her mother, Lydia Gonzalez; stepfather, Trevor Graham Sr.; sister, Tamiah Graham; brothers, Trevor Graham Jr., Albert Alexander Jr., and Christopher Alexander; boyfriend, Vince Pickering; grandmother, Ledia Rivera; and grandfather, Jorge Gonzalez Sr.
The service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.