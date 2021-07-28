Marshall Collier Hartmann, born in Troy, Ala., on July 1, 1944, and passed away July 16, 2021, at Jacksonville Baptist South Community Hospice nursing center where he left this world peacefully to be with his Lord
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn; and brother, Clarke.
Marshall was survived by his wife, Lynda Marshall; sons, Marshall Jr., William and Daniel; grandchildren, Sydney and Peyton from Marshall Jr., Lorren, Samuel and Hannah from William, and Pace from Daniel; and by his brother, Ed; and sister, Karen.
There was a service Friday, July 23, at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He will return to his home for a funeral at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the St. Thomas Reformed Church in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Marshall will be laid to rest at his home at 1-1 Estate Botany Bay, St. Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the St. Thomas Reformed Church. Their web site is https://strchurch.org/.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
