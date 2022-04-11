With great sadness, we announce the passing of Marta Francois, who died March 31, 2022, peacefully at her home at the age of 83, after a short illness.
Marta was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and her first introduction to the Virgin Islands came in the early 1960s. She fell in love with St. Thomas, and it has been her home ever since.
Over the years, Marta displayed her bookkeeper knowledge and excellent customer service skills and talents at Zora's, Cavanaugh's, Dr. Pomerantz Dental Office, and Glen's Gifts and Bags. She also demonstrated her administrative abilities at Francois and Associates and the Catholic Diocese of the Virgin Islands. She was an active member of the Catholic Diocese of the Virgin Islands and worked closely with Bishop Elliott Thomas, who is now deceased. She was also an instructor for the RCIA program, a gradual communal program for formal initiation into the Catholic Church.
Marta was very giving, free-spirited, well-read, and well-traveled. She loved St. Thomas and the beautiful people she met over the years. She was a true conversationalist and was always passionate about having conversations with her friends, family, or anyone that crossed her path.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta Marie Ostertag Halvin of Philadelphia; Gerald Halvin of Glasgow, Scotland; sister, Drue Havlin; very special friend, Eunice Best; and special cousins, Jean and Peter McCall. She was twice widowed by Victor Harry Francois and Rufus Bellot.
She is survived by her adopted daughter, Nellie C. Varlack; cousins, Claire and Carlos Nogerol, Joaquin and Simon Noguerol, Guy Antonio, Franz and Kaleen Ostertag, Fred and Joseta Ostertag, Joseph Mundo, Allison and Pierson Ostertag, Steven and Sue Ellen Bainbridge, Bonnie Bainbridge, Claire and Ron St. John, Christine St. John, Mary Lou and Thomas Klein, Thomas and Jennifer Klein, Nicholas Thomas, Jessica Neal, Barbara Miller, Susan Hayes, Teresa Hayes, Marc Andre, Pamela, Ronnie, Dotty, Bob and Coni Hauschild, Wendy Hughes, Billy Sperry Jr., Nancy Ciccotelli and Pat Miller; caretaker, Veronica Jeremy; special friends, John Gentles, Evadney Hodge, Lynda Wade, Phyllis Cochrane, William and Carol Bellot, George and Ruth Smith, Ken Salzer, Debbie and Coleman Hart, Kathy Graebeldinger, Nancy, Luna Frett-Nibbs, Cynthia Smith, Marie Kulp, the Catholic Diocese of the Virgin Islands, Wesleyan Church family, Moron, Bellot, Francois, Varlack and Hodge families and other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of life funeral service on Tuesday, April 12, at 10 am at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.