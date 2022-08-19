Martha Bruce
Martha Patricia Burgess Bruce of St. John, USVI, passed away on July 26, 2022.
Martha was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Harlem, N.Y., to Harold Edward and Edna Mae Burgess.
Martha grew up in Harlem and was a gifted student and avid reader. Her second-grade teacher realized her gifts and not only gave her advanced work but made sure the other teachers kept her ahead.
In middle school she met her lifelong friend Agatha Powell Nelson (1942-2013) who would lead the Bruce family to relocate to St. John. Martha graduated from Seward Park High School at the age of 16. She tested in the 98.6th percentile in the New York State Regents’ Math Test.
Shortly after high school she had Dawn, her first daughter.
In 1959, she enrolled in Hunter College. Her tuition was free because of her high school GPA.
She started in the nursing program. At the time, her uncle, lovingly called Brother, was a Philadelphia detective and thought she would like to see an autopsy. After the autopsy experience she decided against nursing and ultimately obtained a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology from City College of New York. In that period she also worked at the Rockefeller Institute with her good friend Agatha. They would continue to work together and opened a boutique in Greenwich Village where they designed and sewed women’s clothing made to order. If you knew Martha in the 60’s through the 80’s you know she made her and her children’s clothes. She even taught Baba how to sew his own dashikis and three-piece suits.
In 1966, she met Eddie Bruce on New Years’ Eve and they were wed eight months later on Aug. 26. From this union she would have Abioseh (Boseh), born in 1970, and Bosede (Deju/Pej), born in 1972.
In 1973, Martha was tasked to perform a survey on VISTA workers in the Virgin Islands. She arrived the week before Christmas 1973 and quickly realized the work would take longer than she had planned, so Baba joined her for the Holidays. They both fell in love with the Virgin Islands and the family of five moved to St. John permanently on April 24, 1974.
Martha started work at the Human Services Department as a social worker in October 1974, where she held various roles, including family counselor, substance abuse counselor, grants manager, etc., until retiring in 2004. In that time she became part of many families’ lives providing those services. There are many who have stayed close with her over the years because of decadesold relationships. The boys who lived at the Baptist Home for Boys, known as “The Ranch,” all still look for her as well as other members of the community.
In the late 70s she was awarded a scholarship from the Virgin Islands government and in 1981 she graduated from Hofstra University with a master of social work. During this time she lost her mother, Edna Mae Witherspoon Williams, in 1979.
As a member of the Lions Club in the 1980’s she helped to establish Lions’ women’s organizations throughout the Caribbean. In 1992, Martha turned 50 and realized that she had spent most of her life on two islands: Manhattan and St. John. She and Agatha started their whirlwind of travel where they visited a different country each year. When they started cruising, they’d go on two a year sometimes. This lasted until Agatha died in 2013.
Martha retired from public service in 2004. She continued traveling and by now had five grandchildren and one soon to come. She would end up raising three and would always say she hopes they all finished school before she goes.
This is also when she started her favorite pastime of playing the machines in the casinos, cruise ships and Cruz Bay. All of a sudden, she had a whole new set of friends. This is a secret society where members have only now revealed themselves to the family as they show support through this difficult time.
In the past 10 years, Alecia Wells enlisted Martha to volunteer for numerous nonprofit groups. She volunteered at the Children’s Village during the July 3rd Independence Celebration and worked the polls during the elections.
She found a church home at St. Ursula’s Mission and served as president of the Episcopal Church Women. As president of the ECW she led the fundraising efforts and participated in territorywide activities.
Martha Patricia Burgess Bruce was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Barbara Jean Burgess. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward; children, Dawn (Philip) McMillan-Robertson, Abioseh, and Bosede; grandchildren include Heather and Katherine Robertson, Xavia Bruce-Thomas, Jah-Halie, Lion’Ess and Jahbioseh Bruce; great-granddaughter, Jxiila Bruce; cousins, Patricia Witherspoon and Terrance TJ Witherspoon; fur baby, Empress; and fur grandbabies, Honey, Sophie and Ghost, along with a host of friends and loved ones.
Memorial services will be held at St. Ursula’s Church, Cruz Bay, St. John, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m., with tributes beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ursula’s Mission “In memoriam of Martha P. Bruce”. In person or via mail to St. Ursula’s Mission, P.O. Box 199, St. John, V.I. 00831.
John T. Wagner
The family of John T. Wagner is saddened to announce that Jack passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, of natural causes, surrounded by people who loved him dearly.
Jack was born on March 21, 1933, in the “Frog Hollow Section” of Elizabeth, N.J. He was one of three boys, including older brother Charles (Bill) and younger brother, Richard. He attended St. Patrick’s Grammar School and Thomas Jefferson High School.
He and his family spent summers in Ocean Gate, N.J. where he met his future wife, Delores (Betty) Wilhelm.
Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and was attached to an aviation squadron during the Korean War. He saw overseas duty in North Africa and had the opportunity to visit many European countries while there.
Jack and Betty married in 1954 and made their home in Philadelphia where they raised four children, Kathy, Susan, Michael and Mary. He attended LaSalle College night school and obtained a degree in finance. He went on to attend the American Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking.
Jack began his banking career at the National State Bank of Elizabeth as a janitor and coin wrapper at their Bayway Branch. He retired as vice chairman of the Board of Continental Bank in Philadelphia in 1988. After retirement, he and his wife traveled much of the world.
Jack developed a love for all things nautical, especially sailing, which he learned on the Toms River and Barnegat Bay. In later years, when he and his wife made their home on St. Thomas’s East End, he sailed the waters around the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.
In addition to boating, Jack enjoyed woodworking and model railroading. He built everything from furniture to boats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isabelle and Bill Wagner; as well as his brothers, Charles (Billy) and Richard; and his beloved wife, Betty, in 2017. He is survived by his children, Kathy Maron (Andy) Dresher, Pa., Susan Kempton (Kevin) of Ocean Gate, Michael Wagner (Katrina) of Florida, Mary Mease (Gary) of Ocean Gate, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River, N.J., from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Toms River, N.J., at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.
Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Toms River, N.J. A celebration in honor of Jack will be held at the Ocean Gate Yacht Club, in Ocean Gate, N.J., at 12 p.m., following interment. In lieu of flowers, Jack would like contributions made to the Junior Sailing Program at either Ocean Gate Yacht Club or Brant Beach Yacht Club.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Harrogate Health Center, Lakewood, N.J., for the love and care shown to our father in his final years. The professionals at Harrogate and Holisticare Hospice always treated him as if he was their own father.
