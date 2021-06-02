Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Martha Cherry, age 77, who died on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Martha Cherry was survived by daughter, Rosemary Joseph; adopted daughter, Sandra Donaie; son-in-law, Martin Joseph; grandchildren, Myron Joseph, Alysius Joseph, Brenon Joseph; granddaughters-in-law, Mo Joseph, Domini Joseph; great-granddaughter, Madison Joseph; sisters, Albina Willie, St Croix, Evelyn Compton, New York, Gildette Emile, London, Jacinta Edward, New Jersey, Marceline Samuel, St. Lucia, Virginia Jean, New York; brothers, Donation Alexander, Hignus Alexander, Leo Alexander, Phildmond Alexander, St. Lucia, John Johnny, London, William Raphael, St. Lucia; special cousins, Margaret Clavier and Sophia Jacqueline Charlery, St. Croix; special friends, Andrea Victorine, Bernadette Regis, Eulie Ferrol, Mary Joseph and Amalia Hippolite; our Lady of Mount Carmel and Holy Family Parish Community and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. John, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
