Mrs. Martha Matty Defoe-Titre, 86, of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, wife of the late Mr. James Titre, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. Funeral Services Celebrating her Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, Calabash Boom, St. John U.S. Virgin Islands. Viewing will be held the morning of the service from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Calabash Boom, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her sons, Ralph Titre Sr., Marcellous Titre Sr., Achille Titre and Simon Titre; daughters, Hyacinth Titre-Gatewood, Justina Titre-Lewis and Clementine Titre; sister, Maria Defoe-Jules; grandsons, Grandsons: Edward, Ralph Jr, Raheem, Rahkeem Titre, Marcellous Titre Jr, Keshawn Peterson, Achille Cottingham, Stephen Charles, James Titre, Raphael Titre, Jamal, Lionel Jr, Ronald, Leonard, Loran, Lashawn Jackson, Courtney Jr and Conrad Matthias; granddaughters, Rahsheka Titre-Peets, Yaikieh Cottingham-Thomas, La’Tiah Jackson, Kooline Matthias, Koorine Matthias- Magras, Carlita, Carleen, Carlissa Morris, Carla Morris-Bridgewater, Clarissa Wattley; sons-in-law, Edmond lewis and Liston Sylvester, Jr.; daughters-in-law, Linda Titre, Esperanza Gutierrez-Titre and Farah Charlery-Titre; grandsons-in-law, Robert Peets Sr, Sekou Magras Sr, Brian Bridgewater and Bryant Thomas, Sr.; granddaughters-in-law, Oresha Charles and Latiah Hanes-Titre; great-granddaughters, Adesha, Ralph lll, Riyah, Laila, Leah Titre, Robert Peets Jr., Taemoy, Raheem Jr, Rashad, Rasean, Rainah, Raenyah Titre, Ziniyah Gibson, Amiyah, Sincere Tianna Titre, Keshawn Jr, Autumn, Makaya, Kiella Peterson, Brandisha Crews, Bryanna, Bry’Ella, Bryant Thomas Jr., Aaliyah, Aubrey, Chanez Cottingham, Erica Morris, Hyacinth, S’Niyah, Derrick Halliday, Brandon Morris, Pharaoh Morris-Sims, A’mani, A’Shad, Amour Camacho, Jah’Hi, Jah’Vier, Jah’Karie, Jo’Siah, Re’Jai, Ja’Wazi, Mea’Kayla, Liyan, Lyhannie Jackson, Simya Potter, Tezion Frithe, Ke’Andre, Ke’Ano, Shawn Jr, Khory Savannah Scatliffe, Oyani Scatliffe, Oneya Thomas, Sekoya, Sekou Magras Jr, Ce’Mira, and Ce’Eira Matthias; adopted grandchildren, Dale Brathwaite, Aiyani, Aasym Johnson, Jamila, Sylina James, Taylai Pitts, Re’Moia Carraspe, Ro’Sean Pariells and Tristal Perkins; special friends, Bernadette Fredricks, Yvonne Morton, Doris Bridgewater, Gwen Dagou, Gwen Douglas; 29 nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She is also preceded in death by her son, Raphael Titre.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office: 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.