Martin Jn Baptiste was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Marie Jn Baptiste; brothers, Matthew “Julian” Edward, Patrick “Mike” Edward, Sr., Leon “Ralph” Small, mother-in-law, Mary “Agnita” St. John; father -in-law, Reynold St. John; brother-in-law, Michael Marcellin; sister-in-law, Alphonsia “Sybil” Amedee.
He was survived by his wife, Camilla Jn Baptiste; children, Kalisha Jn Baptiste-Maximin (daughter), Kuaumi Jn Baptiste (son);
grandchildren, Aaliyah, Alisha, Alisa, Aisha and Tyrell Maximin, Ky’mani, Ky’arah, and Ky’sharah Jn Baptiste; parents, Francis “Eldred” JnBaptiste, Agnes Jn Baptiste-mother-in-law; sisters, Deborah Maximin, Albertha Edward, Cecilia” Catherine” Mathurin, Augusta “Madline” Marsh, Yvinia JnBaptiste; brothers, Gregory Edward, John “Nelbert” JnBaptiste, Joseph “Preston” Small, Godfrey Cadette, Julian Ellie, Maurice Joseph; uncles, Laurence “Nickelson” Jn Baptiste,
Roy Jn Baptiste, Matthew “Stanfield” Jn Baptiste; aunt,
Frances Victor; godchild, Della Clauzelma; son-in-law, Tyson Maximin; brothers-in-law, Leo “Mr. Wonderful” Maximin, Anthony “Puff Daddy” Mathurin, Peter, John and Kenneth St. John, Joseph Marcellin; sisters-in-law, Josephine Edward, Leona Jn Baptiste, Agatha Edward, Mary-Jane St. Louis, Martha Antoina, Diamana Constantin, Barbara Registe, Marietta Marcellin; nieces, Monique, Juleen, Coreen, Dahlia, Lataifa, Michela Edward, Alicia Edward-Martinez and Nya Edward Marsh
Allision St. Clair, Kalisha, Natasha and Adelta Mathurin; Rebecca, Roseline, and Virgina Small; Zoya and Noya Alexander; Maurisa, Hadassah and Aalyah Joseph; Diquan Maydore and Kian Ellie; nephews, Rene and James Mathurin; Gregory Edward, Jr.; David Marsh; Felix, Billie, Patrick (Ricky) and Keithlyne Edward; Ravi and Kerney Alexander; Alex Ferdinand; other nieces and nephew too numerous to mention; cousins, Patricia Jn Baptiste and family, Georgia Jean; Charlery family, Marius family, Edward family, Laurencin family, Eugene family; Jn Baptite family, Small family, Maximin family, Neptial family; close friends, Jane and Bill McMillan; Michael Valmond Sr., Jackson Poleon; Claudette Cuffy; Raymond Noel and Anthony “Winsbert” Clauzelma and Felicia Clauzelma; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Martin JnBaptiste will be held Saturday, Oct 9, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. The service will be held at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John, U.S Virgin Islands.
The funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
