Martin Jn Baptiste was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Marie Jn Baptiste; brothers, Matthew “Julian” Edward, Patrick “Mike” Edward Sr.;
Leon “Ralph” Small; mother-in-law, Mary “Agnita” St. John; father-in-law,
Reynold St. John; brother-in-law, Michael Marcellin; and sister-in-law, Alphonsia “Sybil” Amedee.
He was survived by his wife, Camilla Jn Baptiste; children,
Kalisha Jn Baptiste-Maximin (daughter), Kuaumi Jn Baptiste (son); grandchilden, Aaliyah, Alisha, Alisa, Aisha and Tyrell Maximin, Ky’mani, Ky’arah, and Ky’sharah Jn Baptiste; parents, Francis “Eldred” JnBaptiste; mother-in-law, Agnes Jn Baptiste; sisters, Deborah Maximin, Albertha Edward, Cecilia” Catherine” Mathurin, Augusta “Madline” Marsh, Yvinia JnBaptiste; brothers, Gregory Edward, John “Nelbert” JnBaptiste, Joseph “Preston” Small, Godfrey Cadette, Julian Ellie, Maurice Joseph; uncles, Laurence “Nickelson” Jn Baptiste, Roy Jn Baptiste, Matthew “Stanfield” Jn Baptiste; aunt, Frances Victor; godchild, Della Clauzelma; son-in-law, Tyson Maximin; brothers-in-law, Leo “Mr. Wonderful” Maximin, Anthony “Puff Daddy” Mathurin, Peter, John and Kenneth St. John, Joseph Marcellin; sisters-in-law, Josephine Edward, Leona JnBaptiste, Agatha Edward, Mary-Jane St. Louis, Martha Antoina, Diamana Constantin, Barbara Registe, Marietta Marcellin; nieces, Monique, Juleen, Coreen, Dahlia, Lataifa, Michela Edward, Alicia Edward-Martinez and Nya Edward Marsh, Allision, Kalisha, Natasha and Adelta Mathurin; Rebecca and Virgina Small; Zoya and Noya Alexander; Maurisa, Hadassah and Aalyah Joseph; Diquan Maydore and Kian Ellie; nephews, Rene and James Mathurin; Gregory Edward Jr.; David Marsh; Felix, Billie, Patrick (Ricky) and Keithlyne Edward; Ravi and Kerney Alexander; Alex Ferdinand; other nieces and nephew too numerous to mention; cousins, Charlery family, Marius family, Edward family, Lawrence family, Eugene family; Jn Baptite family; close friends, Jane and Bill McMillan; Michael Valmond Sr., Jackson Polson; Claudette Cuffy; Raymond Noel' and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.