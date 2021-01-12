Martin Luther Browne went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 16, 2020. At the age of 76 years. He suffered from a lengthy illness and was surrounded by loving family members at home.
He was survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Helen Browne; and was preceded in death by his sister, Evangeline Adams.
He is lovingly remembered by two brothers: Eric and Arnold (Antigua); one sister-in-law: Janet; three sons: Stevenson, Sylvester of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., and Marcus (St. Thomas, V.I.), two daughters: Marilee and Nancianne (Orlando, Fla.), two daughters-in-law: Fay and Carol, 13 grandchildren: Sheena-Marie and husband Raheem, Bianca, Garrick, Nijeri, Brianna, Soraya, Mesiah, Isaiah, Moshe, Micah, Niyahna, Mikkell; two great-grandchildren: Ryan, Zoe-Marie; compassionate church family: Apostle Sandra Valentine and Kingdom Life Center.
