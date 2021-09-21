On May 5, 2021, beloved husband of Carol Tuohy, Martin (Marty) Tuohy, age 83, went to his heavenly home on the healing wings of St. Padre Peo, his spiritual guide.
Leaving behind to mourn is his daughter Jennifer Stueve, husband Kent and granddaughters Miranda and Katie of Chester Spring, Pennsylvania, daughter Kristen Tuohy of St. Thomas, Patrick Corcoran of St. Thomas, son Michael Tuohy of Willingboro, N.J., Patricia Tuohy, mother of his children, of Willingboro, N.J., stepson, John Bittel, wife Laura and grandsons Gerry and Andrew of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., stepdaughter Jill Durocher, husband Michael and granddaughters Jessica and Allison of Lewisville, Texas, as well as many relatives and friends all over the U.S. mainland and the world.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Tuohy and sister Helen Firstbrook.
Marty enjoyed many years as a member of the New Jersey Jaycees and the U.S. JCI Senate, and held many offices including “Ambassador to the Caribbean,” visiting many islands and countries. He held the prestigious Award of JCI Senator No. 24500 for his many years of community service. He also held the Statesman No. 12 Award for outstanding leadership and the Fellowship No. 21 Award for International Understanding. He will be truly missed by his many friends in the Jaycees and JCI Senate worldwide.
Marty was very proud to be a Vietnam Veteran and held the office of 1st Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 90 USVI. He truly enjoyed the friendships of his fellow comrades. He was in the Color Guard, took pleasure in marching in many parades, and enjoyed other post activities.
As a member of the Friends of Denmark, he hosted a couple from Denmark in 2019 as a part of the exchange program. In 2018, he hosted a high school student, also in an exchange program with Denmark, and kept in touch throughout the years.
Marty also enjoyed his years in the Navy League hosting many cocktail parties for the Ship Officers.
One of the joys in his senior years was competing with wife Carol and winning, to his great pleasure, six Crowns as "Mr. Senior Sweetheart of America," "Real Men Wear Pink," for Breast Cancel Support, "Today’s American Man," "Man of Distinction," "Mr. Patriot Freedom," and most recently "World’s Outstanding Man."
Coming from New Jersey in 1994, Marty loved his new island community in "America’s Paradise." He was the owner of Virgin Islands Diving Safaris, taking tourists to Coki Beach to snorkel and dive. Upon retiring, he worked part-time as what he affectionately called a "Super Go-For" for New Horizons, where his friendly smile and manner endeared him to many businesses on island.
A devout Catholic, he attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where he was a "reader." At the time of his death, he was a member of St. Anne’s Chapel. A funeral Mass at the chapel is announced for Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m. to allow friends and family to gather. A Celebration of Life will take place in the fall at Magens Bay beach. All COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines at the time will be applicable and followed at both occasions.
His wife Carol, who was always at his side and supported him in all endeavors, thanks everyone who reached out with cards, calls and letters of sympathy, especially the "Red Hat" ladies who made sure she was not left alone. She also offers a very special thank you to Priscilla Lynn for all she did to ease her mind and help in this most difficult time. The Lord’s blessing to you all.
