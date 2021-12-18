We regret to announce the passing of Martina Lewis, who died Dec. 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Williams Lewis; daughters, Judith Abraham, Felicia Lewis, Josephine Lewis, Ingrid Lewis, Myrtle Lewis-Williams, Mirle Alexander, Julletta Warrington; son, Robinet Lewis; sons-In-law, Matthies Abraham, Clem Williams, Joseph Alexander; sisters, Leonie Thomas, Saraphine John-Pierre, Monette Baron; brothers, Clement Charles, Francis Charles (Pastor), Randolph Charles, Severin Charles; grandchildren, Shermillia Emeade, Addillia Abraham, Michael Abraham, Matthies Abraham, Julin Stuart, Jahnelle Stuart, Johwanna Stuart, Celia Joseph, Lincoln Lewis, Mellissa Warrington, Daniel Warrington, Leroy Warrington Kavon Alexander, Kasamah Alexander, Ronald Jervier, Joshua Telemaque, Drayson Joseph, Lamont St. Luce, Najani Lewis, Naheem Henry, Nahlia Lewis; caregivers, Judith Abraham, Natasha Henry, Vanessa John; and special niece, Maureen Bastien.
The first viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Thursday, Dec. 23, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home with services to follow at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
