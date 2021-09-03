Marva Dolores Hoyer was born Nov. 15, 1943, to Amatus Hoyer and Regina Harrison in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She received her education from Ss. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Croix Central High night school.
Though Marva had a strong affinity for her beloved home, she had a desire to give her children more and broaden their horizons, so she left the Virgin Islands and moved to Georgia in the summer of 1984. While in Georgia, she ensured that all her children strived and became upstanding and productive citizens.
Marva also ran an in-home daycare for all her nieces, nephews, family friends and then later her grandchildren. Looking after the young ones gave her much joy and pleasure.
She was also an avid sports fan. She rooted for every other team except those from Atlanta!
For the last 10 years, Marva was an active member of A New Thing Christian Church in Lithonia, Ga. The pastor as well as the members became family to her --- many even affectionately called her “Auntie”. It was there that she built her intimate relationship with God. Going to church and learning about God had become Marva’s focal point. Her weekly check in and prayer calls from her pastor and church sisters brought her such peace and happiness.
Marva was preceded in death by her loving son, Ray Petersen; brother, Melvin Hoyer Sr.; nephew, Melvin Hoyer Jr.; her sister and friend, Nedra Grant; and numerous others over the years.
On Aug. 11, 2021, she departed this life and made her transition to her eternal home. While Marva’s physical presence will be truly missed, we rejoice in knowing that she is now in the loving arms of God, her father.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory six children, Winston Rissing Jr., Dane Graham, Patricia Petersen, Michael Hoyer, Marcia Emanuel and Marcus Emanuel; brother, Cecil A. Hoyer; sisters, Ina Christopher and Gloria Jean Hoyer-Anthony: six grandchildren, Rashad Martin, Deonte Atkins, Deonna Atkins, Maliik Graham, Trayvon Graham, Myesha Mateen; six great-grandchildren, Demaryah Atkins, Da’Niya Atkins, Justin Wright Jr., Jayla Atkins, Kameron Martin and Nyla Martin; uncle, Albert Harrison; aunt, Paula Isaac; nieces, Agatha Hoyer-Hector (Steve), Beatrice Hoyer, Allyson Matthews (Daryl), Desiree Wright (Hakim), Desirae Christopher, Cecilia Hoyer, Nicole Hoyer, Cheryl Daniels, Dawn Sherwood, Janice Hoyer; nephews, Derek Hoyer, Michael Hoyer, Vince Hoyer, Rodney Hoyer, Curtis Christopher, Ronald Hoyer; special friends and neighbors, Inez Clark (N.Y.), Alphonso/Inez Harrison Jr. (Fla.), Adele Nicholas (St. Croix), Maria Hoyer (Texas), James Farrow (Ga.), Al/Ruth Falligan (Ga.), Betty McCray (Ga.), Bobby and Brenda Atkins (Ga.), Brenda Murphy (Ga.), Rosie Woods (Ga.), and members of A New Thing Christian Church.
She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
