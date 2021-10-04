Our family announces the passing of Marva L. George – who was born May 20, 1938 -- at the age of 83 in Chicago, Ill., where she resided for the last 11 years.
Pursuant to her request, cremation services were provided by Kelley & Spaulding Funeral Home and there will be a memorial service on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Magens Bay at 9 a.m.
Marva is survived by her four children, Wayne Sprauve, Christopher Sprauve (Charmine Sprauve), Monique Fleming (Kerry Fleming), and Gregory Rawlins (Karen Rawlins).
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Fleming, Angelique Fleming, Kristopher Fleming, Kyle Fleming, Jeremy Sprauve, Quentin Sprauve, Destiny Rawlins and Serena Rawlins.
She is also survived by her brothers, Llewellyn Leacock (Edith Leacock), and Richard Lettsome; special cousins, Romel Wallace Sr. (Muriel Wallace), Tulani Abdul, George Harvey Sr.. (Mathilda Harvey); relatives also include Alice George, Lyndell George (Yvonne George), Eunice Crossley, Juanita Dowling, Jean Charles, Deborah Oveson, Dorothy Edwards, the George and Roberts families of St. John; and special friends, Velissa Hansen, Mariana Donovan.
Marva is a graduate of the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1956, and grew up in the original Polyberg community, and was a long-time resident of Mahogany Road and Estate Anna’s Retreat (New Tutu).
