It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Marvin Kenneth Smalls. After a brief illness, Marvin transitioned peacefully on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Florida with his loved ones at his side. Marvin was employed by the Government of the Virgin Islands for 30 years, his last 16 was spent at the Waste Management Division up until his untimely passing. He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Marvin was born on Nov. 27, 1961, on the island of St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. He was the third of five children born to the late Paul Gregory Smalls and Mrs. Doris Yvonne Romney-Smalls. He was preceded in death by his dear Father, Paul G. Smalls; grandmothers, Inez Smalls and Zelma Romney; grandfathers, Victor Romney and James Smalls; uncle, Ruhner Romney; cousins, Steve Blake and Ronald Turnbull along with other relatives.
Marvin is survived by his Wife, Audrey "Trish" Arjoon-Smalls; son, Tyrone G. Smalls; mother, Doris Y. Smalls; sisters, Rosalind Smalls-Harkins and Jasmin Smalls-Fredericks; brothers, Kevin and Paul Smalls; sisters-in-law, Kayavril Duncan-Smalls, Dawn Cameron-Smalls, Dawn Peterson and Stacey Khayum; brothers-in-law, Charles Harkins, Hubert Fredericks and Lawrence Scott; nieces, Stephanie Wilkerson, Delta Fredericks, Kavoia Smalls-Philip, Kindell Smalls-Edmond, Kendra Smalls, Krystal Smalls-Miller, Dystanie and De'Zanie Smalls; nephews, Deryck Fredericks and Kevin Smalls, II; nephews-in-law, Shawn Wilkerson, Cameron Philip, Jahmai Miller Sr., and Muhari Edmond; great nieces, Emani Wilkerson and Kahmila Miller; great nephews, Elijah Wilkerson and Jahmai Miller Jr., god daughter, Tiffany Smith-Todman; special friends, Jules Lambert, Gregory Marks, Wilbert Smith, Lemuel Issac, Liston Lewis, Virgin Islands Waste Water Authority Family with Honorary Mention to Cordell Hector, Filipe Pereira, Darilyn Bell and Deshaun Estrill and everyone at the Waste Water Plant.
Marvin is also survived by the Smalls, Arjoon, Romney, Creque, Penn, Smith, Lewis, Duncan, Cameron, Petersen, Turnbull, Powell, Varlack, Hodge, West, Durant, DeWindt, Blake, Industrious, Gottlieb, Lynton, Edward, Vanterpool, the family of Philmore and Georgianna Woodley, Liz Allen and so many others too numerous to mention, who have all affectionately loved him and made a difference in his life.
To honor Marvin's request, there will be no viewing of the body. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church in Estate Tutu. Please note that there will be an Hour of Tributes from 8 to 9 a.m. to usher in his Farewell Service. Burial will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. The family is asking all to wear shades of his favorite color, blue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the church requires that masks will be worn at all times. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Please forward your tributes to: tributetomarvin2023@gmail.com, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.
