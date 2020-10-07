Relatives and friends are advised of the transition of our beloved Mary A. Malone, aka Miss Mary, who died at her home in St. Thomas on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 96, 16 days short of her 97th birthday (Oct. 8).
Mary Malone was preceded in death by her daughter, Coralee Malone; children of the late Rhoda Romney Hodge; Marie Smith Penn, Henry Smith Hyndman, Desmond Smith, Carl Romney, Daniel (Dan) Romney, Lucille Harley, Eva Thomas, Violet Knowles, Joseph Romney and Victor Romney
Mary A. Malone was survived by her husband, Romeo A. Malone; son, Nana Ofori-Atta; grandsons, Otumfo Nana Ofori-Atta; great-grandchildren, Afia-Dokuaa Ofori-Atta and Yaa Ketewaa Ofori-Atta; sisters, Iris Romney Fahie and Anna Smith Lambert; brother, Albert Romney; special daughter, Joycelyn Connor; special nieces, June Smith-Bramble (Peggy) Inez Archibald, Irene Penn-Oneal, Lauren and Lisa Romney, Elinet Hodge and Deborah Malone Ralph; special nephews, the Hon. Premier Andrew A. Fahie (BVI), Deshaun Smith, Ashton (Minus) Frett, Sr., Lawrence (Tuti) Romney and Ludence Romney; caretakers, Awura Paolino and Elaine Greene; godchildren, Evelyn Glasby-Willis and Cherell Walwyn; special family and friends to include: the Nisky Women’s Fellowship, the Rev. Dr. Errol Connor and the Nisky Moravian Church: Ida Dawson, Mary Stephen, Aethra Matthias, Randolph Desuza, Eddie and Joyce Lebron; Charmaine Jones, Santamaria Rijo, Jeisi Rijo and Delma Viaz; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service of the late Mary Malone will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m, with the service following immediately, at 10 a.m. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery-Estate Nisky.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings (not to exceed 50). The service can be viewed from the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook page or You Tube Channel--Nisky Moravian Church.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
