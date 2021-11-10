Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mary-Ann A. Stevens on Oct. 26, 2021, at the age of 95 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by grandson, Daile Gonzales; and granddaughter, Mavis Anthony.
She was survived by sons, Irvin Roberts, Kenroy Josiah, Alton and Glenmore “Smerk” Stevens; daughters, Menetha Anthony, Gwenneth Joshua, Hillymay Francis,
Helenmay Iralyn Stevens and Dailure Stevens-Francis; grandsons, Dwayne Anthony, Jason Tonge, Keevin Stevens, Mark Francis, Robert Richards, Jr., Te’Ron and Te’Vonte Stevens, Wane and Kirk Browne, and Wendell, Matthew and Jauvaugh Ronan; granddaughters, Akeesha Tonge, Alicia Joshua, Andrea Anthony, Cathea George, Joyann Perry, Kelly-Ann L. Stevens McKay, Lentine Donovan, Melody, Fanta and Sakina Roberts, Melvina Janice Stevens, Nadia Matthews, Rose-Ann Stevens, and Te’Niece, Te’Niqua, and Te’Nesha Stevens; adopted sons, the Rev. Dr. Errol L. Connor and Georgie Williams; godchildren, Christine Roberts-Francis, Jacaranda and Jace Brown, Jadeja Smith, Joseph Nicholas, Marlon Lewis, Marlon Richards, and Ruby Williams; sons-in-law, Rolston Anthony, Wallen Joshua and Eldondane Francis; daughters-in-law, Gloria Roberts and Bernadette Stevens; nephews, Dennis, Ishmael, Withmire, David, and Jefferson Ogarro; nieces, Neltuda and Henrietta Ogarro, Esther Batchelor, Salomie Roberts, Noaim Batchelor; cousins,
Monica Nicolas and family, Morrison Williams and family, the Stevens family, all in Old Road Antigua, Mamin and family, and the Ogarro’s in Urlings, Silma Weatherwill, and family in St. Thomas; special friends, Rose Calab, Dolly, Jennetta, Vera, Cora, Helen and members of the Gracebay Moravian Church, Old Road, Lynn Solomon, Glenelda Grant, Ida Dawson, Geraldine Bridgewater-Hodge, and the members of the Nisky Moravian Church, St. Thomas, Sheila Douglas, Andrina Eloi, members of the Church of God Seventh-day in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, Victorine Isaac and the Lewis family; 53 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
