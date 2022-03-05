Mary Ann Veronica Frett Emanuel-White passed away peacefully at home in Statesville, N.C., on Feb. 19, 2022
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Tennyson White.
She was survived by one sister, Ruth Frett-Petersen; sons, Dorn Emanuel; adopted sons, Antonio Emanuel and Andrew White; daughters, Marva M. Emanuel and Merlin Emanuel-Christian; son-in-law, Manuel Christian; grandchildren, Antonio O. Emanuel, Ashanti Emanuel, Malaika Hermon-Roper, Carisa M. Todman-Sutherland, Christopher M. Todman, Ronald Emanuel, Ryan Emanuel, Monifa Bert-Saunders, Mendek Menlarayzz and Jelani Smith; all the children of her deceased siblings, preceded in death: brothers, Louis Gumbs Sr., Rufus Frett, Osmond Frett, Lawrence Frett, Ernest Frett, Edwardo Frett; sisters, Rosita Frett, Dianah Hendricks, Janet Frett-Thomas and Leonora Frett-Freeman; 12 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are by Rutledge and Bingham Mortuary, Inc. of Statesville, N.C.
