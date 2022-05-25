Mary Beth Kopko
Mary Beth Kopko (née Bonte) passed away March 30, 2022, with family at her side. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Frederick Henry Kopko Jr., and their children, Elizabeth Mary Kopko (and her husband Peter), Thomas Frederick Kopko (and his wife Andrea) and Catherine Martha Kopko, and adored granddaughter, Mirabell Elizabeth Kopko. She is also survived by many other family members and dear friends who will forever cherish her memory.
Born in Moline, Ill., to the late Kenneth and Mary Bonte, Mary Beth graduated from Alleman High School in 1976 where she earned varsity letters in tennis, softball and basketball and was named Quad-City Athlete of the Year. She went on to receive a bachelor of arts magna cum laude in 1980 from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind., and a juris doctor magna cum laude in 1983 from Loyola University in Chicago, Illi., where she was an editor of the Law Review.
After law school, Mary Beth joined the Legal Assistance Foundation to represent people living in poverty in and around Chicago. While at LAF, she successfully argued before the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on behalf of surviving family members deprived of certain disability benefits under Social Security Act. See Marcus v. Sullivan, 926 F.2d 604 (7th Cir. 1991). In 1995, she was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award from the Chicago Volunteer Legal Services Foundation. Following years of service at LAF (which included serving as its union president), Mary Beth became a partner at McBreen & Kopko LLP, a multi-state law firm based in Chicago, where she specialized in Social Security disability and Supplemental Security Income cases and other general appellate work. In connection with Gov. Ryan’s moratorium on capital punishment in Illinois back in January 2000, she joined a task force formed to examine the death penalty process in Illinois and make specific recommendations to the Office of the Governor. During that time, she also represented death row inmates in post-conviction appeals.
In 1986, Mary Beth and her husband Fred bought the Kenwood home built in 1903 for Julius Rosenwald, then chairman of Sears, Roebuck and Company, a founder of Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry and a renowned philanthropist. In recognition of that historic restoration, Mary Beth and Fred received a preservation award from the Hyde Park Historical Society in 1989.
Mary Beth was an active member of her community and longtime parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Chicago, where she was a former president of the School Board, a founding member of the Endowment Committee and a co-founder of the school’s inaugural pre-kindergarten program. For the last 12 years, she resided with her husband Fred at their Caribbean home on St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. There, she founded Caribbean Rose, a nonprofit that supports, among other things, the annual Virgin Islands Billfish Tournament for Haiti and the Virgin Island Jaguars Small Fry Basketball Franchise. She was a caring person, devoted wife, selfless mother and generous friend, always thinking of others first. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her was a gift.
A funeral mass was held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday, April 13, with the Rev. Peter M. McCormick, C.S.C. officiating. Memorial donations may be made on Mary Beth’s behalf to the Ensemble Scolaire Pere Basile Moreau Secondary School in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, at www.caribbeanrose.org/donate.html, or another charity of one’s choice to help those less fortunate.
Yvonne Monica Thomas
Yvonne Monica Thomas, 54, died May 10, 2022, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Yvonne was born on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Dec 03, 1967, to Warren Alston Thomas and Ruth Alicia Thomas. Her education begun at George Washington Elementary School (currently known as Evelyn Marcelli Elementary School), but later transitioned to New York, where she lived and attended a Catholic school and graduated from George Washington High School in 1986. She then graduated cum laude in May 2002 from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor of science. Upon returning to St. Thomas, Yvonne attended the University of the Virgin Islands and obtained a master of arts in education in May 2005. Continuing her education, she obtained a master of science in education law in July 2012 from Nova Southeastern Unversity in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Monica, as she was called, held numerous jobs in the community: V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue, V.I. Dept. of Education, All Saints Cathedral School (former educator and principal), V.I. Dept. of Human Services, and lastly the V.I. Dept. of Health, as a program manager. She was a caring, loving, generous, and a compassionate woman. As an avid reader from young, she read thousands of books over the years. She also loved to bake, travel, go to the beach, and spend quality time with her family. As a devoted child of God, Monica enjoyed working with children and was involved for years with the Missionettes and Children’s Church Programs.
Monica was survived by her parents: mother, Ruth Van Holten; father, Warren Alston Thomas; stepfather, Almando Van Holten; sisters, Yvette Hodge-Brown and Charlotte Thomas; brothers, Derek Van Holten, Dean Van Holten, and Craig Thomas; aunts, Norma Thomas, Patrica Thomas-Robinson, Lorraine Thomas, Eslyn Dewindt, Marjorie Dewindt, and Stephanie Vanterpool; uncles, George Thomas, Lief Thomas, Burt Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Victor Plaskett, Wayne Thomas, and Leroy Robinson; nieces, Jamila Brown, Tinesha Brown, Tinequa Brown, Mia Van Holten, Nickelle Van Holten, and Jordin Thomas; nephews, Jeffrey Brown II, Jaden Van Holten, and Kameron Thomas; Anna’s Fancy No. 18 for life cousins: Neville Robinson, Norma Robinson, Nicole Byron, Nathalie Hughes-Erskine, Dionne Nickeo, Donald Dewindt, Danielle Smith, Ayanna Thomas, Asana Thomas, Jomo Thomas, Altheia Davis, Doris England-Farrell, Anthony Fleming, Deseri Hector, Natasha Freeman-Lanclos, Nyshia ThomasBrooks, Delroy Thomas, Carema Thomas-Swan, Carshema Thomas, Tiffany Thomas, Carl Van Beverhoudt, Mark Thomas, Carla Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Kim Thomas, Simone Thomas, Burton Francis, Dale Francis, Vance Francis, Dwayne Francis, Dana Francis, Donna Francis, Yvette Thomas, Papi Thomas, Quincy Thomas, Pamela Thomas, Denise Thomas, and Sandra Thomas; sister-in-law: Jacqueline E. Van Holten; brother-in-law: Jeffrey P. Brown; special friends: Adona Fleming and family, Marlene Plaskett, Mr. and Mrs. Alanzo Brady, Rita Smith and family, Vernita Joseph, Dr. Stephen Okiye and family, Dr. Hilary Woodson, Valerie Mills, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Fleming, Kurt Hendricks, Rebecca and Sammie, Hugo Hodge Sr. and family, the family at Discount Car Rental, the MCH family, the Donadelle family, and the Brown family.
The first viewing will be Friday, June 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The
second viewing will be Saturday, June 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Frederick Lutheran Church,
followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that everyone wear festive colors and face covering is required.
Merrilyn E. Mills-Rhymer
The Rhymer family regrets to announce the passing of Merrilyn E. Mills-Rhymer at the age of 85 on May 4, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her soulmate, Hubert M. Rhymer Sr.; daughters, Kathleen Rhymer and Coreen Nicholas; grandson, Leroy Simmonds; and great-grandson, Desmond Payne.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Valentine, Doris Daniel, Marietta and Renita Rhymer; sons, Hubert Jr. and Renwick Rhymer; adopted sons, Alcede Edwards, Kevin, Vincent, Reuben, Lionel, Leuben, Rhudel and Shawn Allamby, Alex Phillips and Kareem Grant; sons-in-law, Lorenzo “Mr. Kool” Daniel Sr., Leon Valentine, and James Nicholas; granddaughters, Christy, Melinda, and Briana Rhymer, and Gabriella Nicholas; grandsons, Joseph and Lauriel Andrews, Michael and Andre Valentine, Cleve and Malik Stridiron, Kareeb George, Lorenzo Daniel Jr., Hubert Rhymer III, and Terrance Rhymer; 17 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; other relatives too numerous to mention; and special friends, Eleanor Grant, Ida and Lawrence Dawson and
Services will be held at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Thursday, May 26, with the tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Western Cemetery No. 2.
