Family and friends are advised of the death of Mary Dorothy Mena Classen, who passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 95.
Mrs. Classen was a longtime educator and teacher, with 30 years in the education system in the Virgin Islands.
Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, with the viewing from 8 to 9 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service starts at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery 1.
She is survived by her son, Charles Classen; daughters, Mae Classen Wheatley and Geraldine Classen; brother, George A Mena Jr.; grandsons, John Partick Wheatley, Michael Alexander Wheatley, Hassan Frazer and Saleem Frazer; granddaughter, Kahsandera Frazer Carson; great-grandchildren, Sahaylie Carson, Selassie Carson, Saahir Carson; nephews, George Mena III, Gerald Rivera, Richard A. Mena and Roland Price; nieces, Elizabeth Rivera Hoover, Minerva Mena Mohanani, Marnie Price, Sonia Mena and Rosita Mena; adopted son, Capt. Vancito Gumbs Sr.; adopted daughters, Alva Lake Ambo and Elizabeth Registe; beloved caretaker, Gwendolyn Rawlins; and numerous other family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral home and Crematory Services
