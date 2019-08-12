Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mary E. Turbe-Berry on July 22, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Elizabeth Estate. Interment of her ashes will be at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. She is survived by her husband Normil Berry Sr., four children: Norma Fonda (Jonathan), Normil Berry, Jr. (Myra), Nina Roberts (Russell) and Nydia Vasquetelle (Israel), eight grandchildren: Ashley, Normile III, Victoria, Jonathan II, Veronica, Megan, Nicholas, and Izik. One grand-son-in-law: Tristan, adopted grand-son Nicholas Overbeek and four great grandchildren: Kaylani, Brycen, Landon and JJ. Sister: Agnes Broulette, Sister-in-laws: Uranie Turbe and Elizabeth (Betty) Querrard and Brother-in-Law: Richard L. Berry. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister Vanleer Berry and brothers Omar Turbe and Cyril Victor Turbe.
