Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mary Elizabeth Wyatt, who departed this life peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2019.
Mary Elizabeth is survived by four sons, John Francis, Irvin Francis, William Wyatt, Stanley “Junie” Wyatt; one daughter, Annetta Ferguson; three brothers, Godwin Francis, Franklyn Woods, Samuel Zakers; daughter-in-law, Patricia Wyatt; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to include the Wesley Methodist Church in Tutu, St. Thomas
The service will take place Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. There will be no viewing and the body will be cremated.
