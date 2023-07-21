Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mary Evelyn Quetel Magras on July 17, 2023 at the age of 87.
Mary Evelyn Quetel Magras is survived by children, Marie Juliette Magras Tackett, Rose Marie Magras Brin, George Robert Magras, Marie Jacquelin Magras Davis, Marie Elizabeth Magras Fox, Jean-Marc Magras , Shawn Clement Magras; son-in-law, Clifford Davis; daughters-in-law, Joan Raymond Smith, Danielle Hall Magras, Carolyn Quinette Magras; brother, Louis Thomas Quetel, Sr.; godson, James Magras; other family members, 22 Grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; 20+ Nieces, Nephews and Cousins; special niece, Katherine Cowan; special friends, Louie and Francillia Blanchard, Steve Turbe, Lucy Serge, Reubina Gomez, Lynette Glassford.
Many family and friends from St. Barths and St. Thomas too numerous to mention.
Preceded in death by husband, Georges Emilien Magras; son, George Michael Magras; father, Gerard Quetel; mother, Elizabeth Danet Quetel; sisters, Cecilia, Jean, Therese and Jeanne; brothers, John, Gerald, Henry and Anthony.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the St. Annes Chapel – Frenchtown. There will be no public viewing. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment Western Cemetery #1
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.