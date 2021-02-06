Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mary H. Williams, who passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Florida at the age of 85.
She worked on Main Street in several stores like Shoppers Paradise and Favorites Jewelry Store in International Plaza during the late 1960s to 1981. She owned and operated her own business here on St. Thomas, known as Mary’s Hot & Spicy Roti, located on the waterfront in front of First Pennsylvania Bank in the 1980s and 1990s.
Mary H. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, John K. "Trini" Williams.
Her legacy extends with her nine children, Gloria Seepasad, Maria Singh, Evelyn Hosein, Anthony Seepersad, Cynthia Ramos, Emanuel John Henry Sr., Junior B. Henry, Camellia W. J. Williams and Sabrina Williams; her 26 grandchildren, Indera Brijraj, Ranu Mahabir, Hema Bhagat, Marina Singh, Sulindra Singh, Zalina Hosein, Tamara Isahac, Salisha Ragoonanan, Nicolas Seepersad, Rachel Drake, Richard Ramdass, Shane Seepersad, Felisha Henry, Emanuel John Henry Jr., Cindy Singh, Rajesh Henry, Christon Williams, Victoria Hosein, Zinworth A. Christopher Jr., Rashaad Henry, Ariel Chaitram, Zinnobia Christopher, Maurice Hansby, Kumar Lilman, Jacqueline Henry and Ishmael Henry; not forgetting her 28 great-grandchildren, Christina, Shenera, Zafirah, Sachin, Reval, Brandon, Jeremyah, Zafir, Ashmeer, Chaydon, Josh, Rikki, Rianna, Kiera, Brandon, Alejandro, Dominic, Aaron, Joshua, Kyla, Narendra, Isabella, Shreya, Sofia, Abbygail, J’Kai, Amun and Carissa; the extended family too numerous too mention; and special friends, Linda Daniel and Pauline Lee.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at V.I. Christian Ministries Church (located at the bottom of Donkey Hill) at 7600 Bolongo Bay, 105 St. Thomas, V.I. Join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved Matriarch.
