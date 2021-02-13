It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the loss of our beloved mother, Mary Hicks Caines, also known as Margarita or Maggie.
She is survived by her sons, James, Casmus, Mario, Cornell, Clyve, Philmore, and Anthony Caines; daughters, Annette Hodge, Sonia and Chastity Caines, Judith Clarke, Avril Francis, and Sheryl Pemberton; granddaughters, Beuvita Sargeant, Latanya, Nekeria, Jennessa, Cassidy, Odeja, Sasha, Cordella and Cadence Caines, Tyshanna Hodge, Sherise and Sherie Desuza, Oniyah Malone, Janicia Hodge, Sidney Dagin, Sarah and Jameia Clarke; grandsons, Clefrin Hodge, Aliaune Samuel, Jermaine, Maulique, Mario Jr., Clyve Jr., Anthony Jr., Casmus, and Josiah Caines, Orville and Kimble Clarke, Sterling Dagin, Deshawn Francis, Delvontai and Deondre Graham, and Dexter Ward; special great-grandchildren, Jahni VanBeverhoudt, Kevinee Browne, Phoenix Parrish, and Vadin Edwards; sister, Maude Allen, brothers, Winston Liburd Sr., Patrick and Wellington Archibald; sister-in-law, Mary Rawlins; brother-in-law, Edmond Francis; and other loved relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. for Mary Hicks Caines on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.