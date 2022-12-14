You have touched many hearts. Your long vibrant life was a blessing. You will be loved forever.
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Mary Margaret Mike, also known as “Sister Crooke” and “Mama,” on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Nov. 28, 2022. She was an amazing 105 years old.
Mrs. Mike was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Mike; son, Eustace Bowry; and daughter, Laurel Bowry.
She is survived by her six children, Austin Bowry, Georgiana Joseph, Inez Bergin, John Bowry, Warren Bowry, GoVanie Harrigan; daugthers-in-law, Priscilla Bowry and Yvette Bowry; son-in-law, Kenny Joseph; grandchildren, Austin Bowry, Jr., Sherre Bowry, Earl Bedford, Leslie Bedford, Kayren Joseph, Kelley Joseph, Mayvis Harris-Rose, Jacqueline Bergin, Amanda Bergin, Tricia Bergin, Eldred Bergin, Kai Bowry, Patrice Bowry-Nwankwo, LaJunie Harrigan; great-grandchildren, Destiny Bowry, Austin Bowry III, Faith Bowry, A’Zavion Smith, A’Zion Smith, Abeba Bedford, Kalil Bedford, Shaynoah Bedford, Jahrima Simmons, Jahmel Simmons, Jahmiah Simmons, Makayla Foy, Giana Joseph, Kavari Joseph, Dennis Baron Jr., Ja-Heil Francis, Jamisha Francis, Sheniqua Hopkins, Eldred Bergin Jr., Jailen Bergin, Josiah Bergin, Tamai Bowry, Erika Pomare, Kaosisochukwu Nwankwo, Ekenedilichukwu Nwankwo, Chinedu Nwankwo, Munachimso Nwankwo, Mahlikai Bowry, Azariah Irving, Keleb Williams, Kaira Bowry, Jahkayal Harrigan, Jaila Harrigan, Jovaunie Harrigan; and great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Simmons, Cennellis Baron, Jahsenah Baron, Annovy Baron, Dennis Barron III, Jah’Kelah Baron, Zeomoaria Allwood, Elye Hopkins, Amir Encarnacion.
She is also survived by relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed with the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square. Interment will take place at Western Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
