Mary Margaret Thomas, better known as Tiny, Lil Mary or Auntie, age 85, died peacefully at her residence on Aug. 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Samuel and Mary Fergus; her husband, Federick Thomas; and her siblings.
She is survived by her nieces, Ashmae, Geraldine, Joystin, Gloria, Irene and Juliet Fergus, Cynthia, Cedila, Sylvia and Jaycie Samuel, Mary Hanley, Geraldine Fenton, Stella Samuel, and Catherine and Margaret Ryan; nephews, Lowell Farrell, Bernard, Williams and Shakim Gabriel, Patrick, Paul, Peter, Henry and Clement Samuel, Berdith and Denzil Fergus, Peter (Moses) Samuel, and James Skerritt; special cousins, Sarah Vivian Gillard, Nilda Hector and Elsie Weeks; special friend, Victoria Greenaway, Eslie Laronde, Norma Daniel, Lesa Green and Dee Green, along with many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. The viewing will be at 9 a.m. with the service starting at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.