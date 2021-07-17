The family of Mary “Mem” Saddler Patrick Morris advises you of her peaceful transition at the age of 77 on July 9, 2021, at the Eden Hill Center in Dover, Del.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mr. Herbert Morris; daughter, Paulette “Angie” Morris and son Simon Morris (Cindy); two adorable grandchildren, Mackenzie and Alexander Morris; adopted daughter, Melva Brown (Elpert); brothers, George, Joseph and Basil Patrick, Russel (Noreen) and William (Chris) Sadler; sisters, Mary Daley (Carl), Shirley Sadler, Cheryl Elas (Willie), Carol Cuffy (John), Patricia Sadler Maduro, Maude Patrick, Loretta Caines, Pastor Hyacinth Turnbull (Vernol) and Rosella Nelson (Glen); special nieces and nephews/adopted children, Margaret Browne Huntt (Roland), Edward Browne (Debra), Belinda Browne and Anwar Mohammed; many other nieces and nephews, including Anita Patrick, Carla and Eric Daley, Gertrude, Celine and Joi-Ann Thomas and Kay-Den Percell, Sherly Patrick (Abdul), Ethel Thomas (Randolph), Khalid Mills, and Alphonse and Lonnie Caines; many close families, including the Alberta Wilkins Payne and Thomas families, Jackie and Devanson Thomas and family, the Rev. Steward Lee and the Lee family and Valecia Patrick Morris (Carl), all of St. Thomas; and Vincent Patrick and family and the Moses family of St. Kitts, and the Saddler, James, Gardner, Patrick, Thomas, Phipps and Bell families; a host of close friends to include Bishop Edward Gumbs, Perdita Browne, Rosetta Lewis, Daphne Christian, Millicent Smith, Hyacinth Hendricks, Elvise Hickson, Doris Welsh, Cheryl Plasket, Janice Estrill, Lucia Penn, Doris Watley, Laudrick Rouse, Marcie Ayala, Rhoda Morton, Janney Hawley, Stephanie Rabsatt and Tina Edwards of St. Thomas; Joan Harrigan Farrelly (Carl), Fred Dale, Cherrie Lloyde, Etta Brownell and Patricia Liddie of the United States; the Rev. Gregory Gibson and family and Rosalie Javois (Tannis) of St. Croix; Linton and Pauletta Wheatley and family of Tortola; the Warner family, the Vasquez family, David “Flames” Brandy and Brian Lewis of St. Kitts.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Cemetery on North Main Street in Smyrna, Del.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Eden Hill Center, Vitas Hospice, Fr. Chuck Baker, Faries Funeral Home, and all those who called, texted, or inquired and sent their greetings while Mary was ill. Your gesture and concern will never be forgotten.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.