Maryam Muhammad, the founder of the Muhammad’ s Day Care Center, has died. She was 91 years old.
She was survived by her six children, Michelle Frazer, Jo-ann Souffront, Wahba Frazer, Hamid Muhammad, Aishah Muhammad-Thompson, and Tiquam Muhammad; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Her memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at Walker’s By the Sea on St. Thomas. Being that this is a celebration, the family is asking that attendees wear white or light colors. In lieu of sending flowers, make a donation to The Maryam Muhammad Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.