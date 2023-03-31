In memory of our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather Mathias Grant.
Sunrise: May 10, 1945. Sunset: March 19, 2023.
Mr. Mathias Grant 77, husband of Isa Grant of St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023. The Services and Interment for Mr. Grant will be private. He is also survived by his daughter, Althea V. Grant; sons, Franklyn Samuel, Miles Grant and Jamie Grant; step-daughters, Sharon & Monica Samuel; grandchildren, Leroy Davis, Jr., Kyla Davis-Alexander, Kheyanna Davis, Shanoi, Shernell, Makoya, Miles, Myley, Jenique, Jahlani, Jahleem, Jahkeem, Ahombo’nysia, Azah-Nyah, Ahshe’sha, E’Jaiey and Rhey’Isa Grant; step grandchildren, Kim, Kesha, Kelly and Tianja Samuel; great grandchildren, Messiah and E’Mani Alexander; special great grandchildren, Camryn Miller, Jahnai and Jahmaya Frazer, Jurnee and Jai Grant, Taya Lilly, Rylnn Grant; step great-grandchildren, Jerome and Orie Samuel; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel, Martin, Caroline, Terrance, Sonia, Sandra, Walter, Ms. Smith, former co-workers at the Mariott Frenchman’s Reef Hotel.
