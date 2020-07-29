Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Matthew Bastien on July 14, 2020, at his residence at the age of 62.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Benedict Bastien; and his father, Phillip Bastien
Matthew Bastien is survived by his sons, Glenroy Bastien and Germaine Bastien; brothers, James Bastien, Patrick Bastien, Alban Bastien; sisters, Rosalind Joseph, Vincie Arbs, Juliette Bastien, Millicent Bellot; daughter-in-law, Fabyana Bastien; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service Friday, July 31, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
