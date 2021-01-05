It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Bushnell announces his passing on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He died peacefully at home in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was born on St. Thomas to mother Helen Berry Baker and father Peter Bushnell, who both love and admire his free spirit.
Matthew had a love for racing cars and boats, and he loved repairing them.
He is survived by his son, Dominic Bushnell; brothers, Jonathan Bushnell, Joshua Baker; longtime companion, Christie Myers; uncle, George Berry; aunts, Rose Marie Berry and three other aunts; nephews, Thaddeus Bushnell, Cole Baker, Jace Baker, Chance Baker; cousins, Sally and Sarah Black, Anjolie Bodden, Christopher Berry, Roy Berry, Steven LaPlace; and sister-in-law, Cory Baker; and additional family and friends too numerous to name.
A viewing will be held at his home Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for close friends and family.
All arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
