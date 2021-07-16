Matthew Cecil Austrie
Matthew Cecil Austrie of Sunny Acres passed away June 24, 2021. He was 83 years old.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Felix-Austrie; father, Harold Austrie; brothers, Alwyn Austrie, Eric Austrie and Henry Austrie
He was survived by his spouse, Josephine Cambran-Austrie; daughters, Emelda, Janet, Jacqueline, Linda and Valda; sons, John and Lewis Austrie; grandchildren, Gail Austrie, Jervany Austrie, Housanni Austrie, Gailise Austrie, Urel Austrie, Josh Austrie, Akel Austrie, Shervon Austrie, Marah Austrie, Shaquan Austrie, Chason Hamilton, Shaherah Laville, Connie Francis, Samantha Nichols, Samson Nichols, Austin Nichols, Nelisa Paul, Merle Eustache-Webster, Tariq Andrew, Kyesha Andrew and Danaika Andrew; great-grandchildren, Emma Hamilton, Jamilla Austrie, Shaunella Isles, Jervanni Isles, Jasmin Pierre, Meria Theodore, Sasha Grell, Caitlyn Pierre, Courtney Francis, Khaylah Francis, Shane Austrie, Karlvin Ferreira, Kolton and Kenzlee Webster, Amir Andrew and Marlisa McDowell; sister, Cynthia Austrie-Hamilton; nieces, Icilma Hamilton, Liz Austrie-Auguiste, Valda Austrie-Anthony, Brenda Austrie, Julie Austrie, Susan Austrie and Claudette Cambran; nephews, Tony Hamilton, Earl, David and Joel Hamilton, Kent, Bernard, Dave, Prince and Kelvin Austrie, Rey and Craig Cambran; uncle, Milton Austrie; daughter-in-law, Donna Garrison; son-in-law, Lionel Farrington; brother-in-law, Rene Cambran; sister-in-law, Icilma Austrie; special friends, Paul Laville, Daniel, Lisa Charles, Mr. and Mrs. De Chabert and family, Maria, Wilma, Pastor Rougier and family and the Pentecostal Church family; cousin and other relatives, Irma Austrie, Reginald Austrie, Sonia Austrie, Sonia Edwards-Esprit and family, Cuthbert Austrie, Milton Austrie, Bontie Austrie, Julie Austrie-James and family, Ray Austrie and family, Minta, Mary, and Janette Austrie; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, at Kingshill Pentecostal Church, with the viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
