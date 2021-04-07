Matthew Michael Agurkis
It is with deep regret that we inform you that on March 3, 2021, we lost our beloved husband and father at his home in Atlanta, Ga.
Matthew Michael Agurkis was born in Islip, N.Y., on April 21, 1960, to Joseph Robert Agurkis and Frances Rizzola Agurkis. He had two brothers, Joseph Agurkis Jr. and Andrew Anthony Agurkis.
He attended Louisiana State University, where he studied business and played on the football team. In 1985, he moved to St. Thomas on a one-way ticket to work construction with mentors Tom Queally and Bill Demetree, eventually starting his own company, Matthew Concrete and Construction Inc. He also met and married his wife of 22 years, Michele Shulterbrandt. Together they raised three children, daughter Elizabeth and sons, Zachary and Ian.
As a successful contractor, his business grew steadily and Matthew Concrete Inc. became known for high quality commercial concrete work on-island. But Matthew also had a passion for sports cars: he started with a Corvette and eventually owned his own race cars as a founding member of the private race track Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Ga. He also was an avid biker, regularly riding with friends and bicycle groups in St. Thomas and Atlanta.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. He was survived by his wife, Michele; his children, Elizabeth, Zachary and Ian Agurkis Shulterbrandt; his brother, Andrew Agurkis; sister-in-law, Paula Raley Agurkis; aunt, Dolores Murdock and husband William Murdock; and nieces, Katherine Anne Agurkis and Angela Lee Agurkis.
He will be remembered by many friends: Clive, Lise and Zoe Banfield, William Arnold, Harry Rosenblum Jr., Craig Kirchoff, Katina Coulianos Sell, Ed and Judy Pierce and many others — in St. Thomas, the mainland and Denmark. And he will be missed by longtime Matthew Concrete employees Joseph Williams, Simon Elliot, Andrea Daley, Michelle Vanterpool and others throughout the Caribbean.
His vision for retirement was to travel again to Italy, New Orleans, Buenos Aires, San Francisco and Las Vegas to return to his favorite hotels, restaurants, to enjoy life, and above all, race cars.
Rest in peace, Matthew.
www.matthewagurkismemorial.com
Viola Estina King
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Viola Estina King, nee Bess, affectionately known as Sister King, Tanty Queen and MAMA, of Belair, St. Vincent, who resided in Anna’s Retreat 173A-23, St. Thomas, USVI. She died at the age of 77 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
She was survived by her husband, Charles King (St. Thomas); daughters, Jemma, Ancilla and Cardia King (St. Vincent), Annis King Cameron (Canada) and Alcia King-Yorke (St. Thomas); sons, Garfield and Elvette King (St. Vincent); adopted, Colin Peters, (U.K.); grandchildren, Na-keem Creigg (United States); Keith and Elijah (Trinidad and Tobago); Ryan Cameron (Canada); Carshena and Shem Chandler; Courtney, Summer, C.J., Sandrina, Breathtsha, Matthew, Matnell and Hannah (St. Vincent); sister, Gertrude Bess, (Fairbaine, St. Vincent); brother, Gershun Bess, (St. Vincent); stepchildren, Anna Greaves-Gregg (United States) and Anthony Bowens (Trinidad and Tobago); sons-in-law, Kester Gregg (United States); Sonny Cameron (Canada) and Robelto “Randy” Yorke (St. Thomas); sisters-in-law, Almaida Quashie (United States); Christiana David and Isabella Bess (St. Vincent); brothers-in-law, Albert, Uriass and Everton King (Belair, St. Vincent); nieces and nephews, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and abroad including, Leonie Foster, Coddringe James, Theckla Martin and Monica Bess (St. Vincent) and Susie Bess (United States); Roslyn “De De” Muckette, Ruby Audain in Barbados and Adolphue “Raymond” Hunte; many other relatives and friends in St. Vincent, the United States and St. Thomas to include Pastor Agnola Martin, employees of the New Testament Church of God Academy; Pastor Maynard and family and members of the Healing Center New Testament Church of God, St. Thomas; the Smith family, Cecily Davis and Paulette Ible and family; and neighbors of Anna’s Retreat 173A-23 and friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 16, at the Healing Center New Testament Church of God, No. 41D Contant, St. Thomas. (Behind the Old Mill, across from the V.I. Taxi Association Building). The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Maurice Eloi
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Maurice Eloi, age 79 of Delices, Dominica.
Maurice departed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021, at home, after a long battle following multiple strokes in 2008. He was survived by his wife of 51 years, Andrina Eloi; six children, Avril, Garner, Emily, Josiah, Jermima and Edward; three sons-in-law, Clifton Henderson, Javon Joseph and Davidson Talbert; and one daughter-in-law, Rhona Eloi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Revenia and Crompton Eloi; and four siblings, Bernadette, Mary, Macclean and Henry.
He leaves behind four sisters and one brother, Rita, Anne, Augustine, Laurentine and Jules; two brothers-in-law, Athanase Dominique and Conigon Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Sylma Eloi and Darlina Thomas.
He has also left to mourn his beloved grandchildren, Calyan, Daylan, Khalise, Leyah, Kaj, and Jahmima; multiple nieces and nephews; his special mother, Josephine Bramble; brethren of the Church of God Seventh-day; and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing be adhered to.
The viewing will be from 9 a.m. and service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Blyden’s Memorial Chapel today. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
