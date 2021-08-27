Matthew P. Harrington, known on St. John as "80’s" and "Sweet Nilla," died unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, of heart failure on St. John.
Matt was well known and loved throughout the island and beyond. He grew up in the Boston area and moved down to Love City almost 20 years ago to help on a building project. For many years, he also bartended, first at JJ’s (before it became the Landing) and then at The Quiet Mon.
Matthew loved to sing as a hobby and performed at various venues in Cruz Bay.
He is survived by his father, Peter F. Harrington; his sister, Maura Harrington and her husband Thomas Tucker, all of Boston; and his oldest brother, John Harrington and his wife Sarah Van Buskirk Harrington, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Maeve, Kyle, Frances, Nicholas, and John. A public memorial will be organized in his honor as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so. May his light live on in all who knew and loved him.
