The family of Maud Lorraine Petersen Williams is saddened to announce her passing on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Queens, N.Y.
The daughter of Darnley and Athalie McFarlane Petersen, Maud, or Maudie, leaves to mourn her children, Pamela Diane Williams, Raquel Miller, Angela Celeste Williams; grandchildren, Kayla Williams-Kirton, Tiffany Mays, Nia Williams, Nasjah McKay, D’Andre; "adopted" grandchildren, Tiana, Terea, and Donovaun Miller; "adopted" great-grandchildren, Kyle Miller, Leila and Emari Freeman, Jamie Rodriquez; sisters, Beryl Doward, the Rev. Florence C., and Lauretta Petersen; "adopted” sister, Roxanne Gregory Rodriguez; brothers, Melvin A. Petersen Sr. and Donald A. Petersen Sr.; son-in-law, Steve Miller; sisters-in-law, Curtisteen Palmer, Mildred Petersen; nieces and nephews, Arthur and Beverly Urgent, Howard Boutte, Dwayne and Dameon Doward, Maureen Petersen House, Marleen Merlan, Maisie Cain, Valerie Atkinson, Melvin Jr., Melanie, Sandra, Corleen, Dean, Andre, Kia, Nikkia, Donald Jr., Kareem, Darnley III, Rashan and Yonet Petersen, Andrea Lawani, Rane L. Rawlins Edwards and Rashan A. Rawlins Sr., Mycal and Pentheny Rodriguez, Tammy, Todd and Tracey Williams, Crystal Palmer; countless other great- and grand- nieces and nephews were blessed to call her Auntie Maudie; a host of cousins and other relatives too numerous to mention; special friends include Mattie G. Payne, Paula “Cookie” Patterson, prayer partner Hortense Thompson, Cheryl Seales Ross, Winona Lester, and Ira Phillip of St. Croix.
Maud was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Darnley and Athalie Petersen; brothers, Darnley Jr., and James; sisters, Minerva Callwood and Lucinda Alicia; niece, Cassandra Palmer; nephews, Michael Boutte and Gerard Doward Jr.; aunts, Georgiana McFarlane Stamps, Angela McFarlane Gregory, Florence Petersen Marshall, Minerva and Wilhelmina Petersen; and uncles, Alva McFarlane and Cuthbert Petersen.
Her celebration of life service was held Friday, Sept. 9, at Greater Allen African Methodist Episcopal Cathedral of New York. A graveside service of committal will be held on St. Croix on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Petersen residence, 52D Estate Whim, Frederiksted.
