It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Maureen Lauren Welsh on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, USVI.
She is survived by her daughter, Macia L. Payne; sons, Johann Welsh, Wayne Joseph; brother, Artnell Welsh; son-in-law, Stephen R. Payne; daughters-in-law, Kesha Welsh, Nneka Joseph; grandsons, Malachy Payne, Juwan and J’Quann Welsh; granddaughters, Stephanie Payne, Jodie, Johnaya and Johanna Welsh; aunt, Hyacinth Imbert; special cousins, Terrence Imbert, Lysander Imbert and family, Bronte and Evancia, Eugene Welsh and sisters; special friends, Sandra Ward, the children of the late George and Dorothy Dawson, the children of the late Ellis and Ellen Skelton, Walwyn Joseph, Derek Sawney and family, Cordella Hector and family, Mr. and Mrs. George Sebastian, Rubina Gomez, the entire church family of the Cathedral Church of All Saints; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention in the BVI, USVI, St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States.
Funeral services will be held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, USVI, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay, St. Thomas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which should not exceed 50.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
