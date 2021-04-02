We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Maurice Eloi, age 79, of Delices, Dominica.
Maurice departed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021, at home, after a long battle following multiple strokes in 2008. He was survived by his wife of 51 years, Andrina Eloi; six children, Avril, Garner, Emily, Josiah, Jermima and Edward; three sons-in-law, Clifton Henderson, Javon Joseph and Davidson Talbert; and one daughter-in-law, Rhona Eloi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Revenia and Crompton Eloi; and four siblings, Bernadette, Mary, Macclean and Henry.
He leaves behind four sisters and one brother, Rita, Anne, Augustine, Laurentine and Jules; two brothers-in-law, Athanase Dominique and Conigon Thomas; two sisters-in-law, Sylma Eloi and Darlina Thomas. He has also left to mourn his beloved grandchildren, Calyan, Daylan, Khalise, Leyah, Kaj, and Jahmima; multiple nieces and nephews; his special mother, Josephine Bramble; brethren of the Church of God Seventh-day; and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and social distancing be adhered to.
The viewing will be from 9 a.m. and service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Blyden’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
