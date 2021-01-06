Relatives and friends are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mrs. Mavis Georgiana Greene. She transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 82.
Mavis was born on Aug. 28, 1938, to the late Ionie and Samuel Benjamin on the island of Antigua. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Emmanuel Greene.
She was survived by her four children: one daughter, Marvet Merchant, and three sons, Corthroy Greene, Marvin Greene and Pajette Greene; sisters and brothers: Christophine Ephraim, Hazel Callwood, Mary Benjamin, Edith Benjamin, Leonard Benjamin, James Benjamin, Elisha Benjamin, Uriel Benjamin, Elmore Benjamin; grandchildren, Godfrey Tonge Jr., Shemeka Peters, Ryan Merchant, Khadejah Merchant, Duane Greene, Donnelle Greene, Janelle Greene, Steven Greene, Vashnee Greene, Vishal Greene, Vishawn Greene, Vedysha Greene, Pajette Greene II, Nya Greene and Adriana Greene; great- grandchildren, Jaidae McMichael, Kazon Peters, Kasia Peters, QuadirTonge, Ameera Tonge, Jaylan Jeffrey and Jamarie Salomon; great-great-grandchildren, McKensie Marble, Zachariah Marble; daughters-in-laws, Emerald Merchant, Schanti-Greene, Lisa Boyer-Greene; brother-in-law, Casper Ephraim; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Rosetta Christian, Mrs. Naomi Kerby, Mrs. Margaret Joseph; nieces, Loren Aaron-Johnson, Kemba Ephraim, Deka Ephraim, Lakeshia Benjamin-Rosario, Dotsy Benjamin and Kishma Benjamin; nephews, Lawrence Burleigh, Akil Callwood, Travis Callwood, Steve Baptiste, Michael Benjamin, Eric Benjamin and Jahmega Benjamin.
She was also survived by relative, Terrance Jacobs (St. Thomas); special friends, Mrs. Sybil Mckay and Mrs. Felitia Philbert; special thanks to Rhona Morton, Noreen Morgan, Lily Andrews and Naomie Joseph for the care they have provided over the last four years of her illness; special thanks to Mr. Wilbert Gumbs and Mr. Dalton Bassau of Altona for their assistance and support during her illness; special thanks to the staff at the ICU Unit at Schneider Regional Medical Center for the great care they have provided; special thanks to the Philadelphia Church Family for their prayers, words of comfort and encouragement during this difficult time, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A special viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. There will be a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., Sunday, followed by a homegoing celebration at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, Route 38, Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, V.I.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements were made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
