Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mavis I. Mack, 79, on Sept. 3, 2020.
She was survived by her daughters, Pauline Pickering-Wade and Sharon Mack; son, Floyd L. Petersen; grandchildren, Ketura and Angelina Camacho, Jamila, Jahseem, and Uzziah Mills, Brittney, and Marcus Wade, Monet Petersen; great-grandchildren, Omarion Rucker, and Azai Jeffers, Azander, and Azari Cuencas, Joshua Galloway Jr., Kole Mills, and Jeremiah McKenzie; other family and close friends too numerous to mention.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
