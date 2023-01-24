It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mavis Irene Adams Thomas, who passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at age 77. She was born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, but resided in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her husband, Noel Thomas; children, Herlene Thomas-Brown, Ray, and Rohan Thomas; adopted daughter, Denise Adams; daughter-in-law, Trecia U. Thomas; grandchildren, Dishawn Lewis, DeNisha Brown, Andrew, Miles, and Justin Thomas; sister, Bernice Gumbs; brothers, Larry, Edwin, Elridge, and Ulric Adams; sisters-in-law, Rosalie, Sylvia, Donecia, and Patricia Adams, Emma Hodge, and Grethel Freeman; brothers-in-law, Carlton, Rel, and Roosevelt Thomas; uncles, Sidney Freeman and Orthlie Adams; aunts, Edna Hodge, Ivy Adams Creque, and Mayrose Adams; special niece, Debra Gumbs Gonzalez; nieces, Darlene Adams, Annette Henry, Carol Adams, Trecia Dawson, Monique Adams, Tanika Adams, Kishanna Adams, and Briana Adams; nephews, Julian Adams, Dean Adams, Neil Adams, Lincoln Penn, Wayne Penn, Elton Gumbs, Erwin Gumbs, Gregory Adams, Ryan Adams, Dwight Adams, Kyron Adams, Khari Adams, and Kirk Adams; special friends, Mayrose Adams and Vernice Henley. She is also survived by several relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The celebration of her life will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Wesley Methodist Church in Annas Retreat. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 10 a.m. Masks are required to be worn during the service. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
