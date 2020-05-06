Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mavis Turnbull on April 21, 2020, at the age of 95 at her residence.
She is survived by her daughters, Desiree M. Williams and Debra A. Chinnery; adopted son, Stanley George;grandchildren, Korshan, Jamal, Jermaine and Kshaun Williams, D.Ojari and Jelani Grant, Wqueana George, Lenice Murell;
great-grandchildren, Ozeisha, Ozhani, Ozenasha Grant, Korshan Jr. and Kyshanna Williams; nephews,
Simeon Simmonds, Jose and Foster George; niece, Rhea Mae Reid; great-nieces, LaKeisha Reid, Rashida and Kamilah George;
great-great-niece, Raegan McGore; daughter-in-law, Denecia George; brother-in-law, David “Boysee” Chinnery; sisters-in-law, Edith Chinnery and Joyce Chinnery; cousins, Shermaie Henry, Carl Malone, Milton Malone, Shrrill Angol, Shellie Samspon, Glenda Granum, Gunevere Granum, Davis Brewster Sr.; godchildren, Carolyn Todman, Charles Smith Jr., Blanch Yearwood, Theresa Rivera, Maxine Fleming, Senator Kenny Gittens, Orville Clarke, Beryl Sealey; close friends, Elaine and Evelyn Freeman, Geraldine Sewer, Ruth Smith and family, Elfreda Rivera, Gene George, Senator Myron Jackson, Shondel Walker and family, Lorraine Gibbs, Cecile and Sonia Smith, Sharon Hodge, Wendel Grant, Carmelita Lewis, Cromwell, Felecia Brownlow, Alfredo Venzen, Antionette Bell, Irvene and Wilfredo Acosta, Daryl Evans, Dawn and Diana Richardson, Carolyn and Diggie Thomas, Donna Hyman, Delita DeLagarde, Angelita Jennings, Ariel Farrington, Sarah Connel, Carolyn White/Hill and family, Knolly Beazer; and special caretakers, Jeanette Henry, Jose George, Desiree Williams.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for the St. Thomas and St. John communities to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ms. Turnbull’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 and public health mandates, viewing and services for the late Mavis C. Turnbull will be for family only.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
