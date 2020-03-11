Mavis Turnbull, affectionately known as Ms. Turnbull, Ms. Mavis and Mammy, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Maryland. She was 96.
Mavis was a native of Tortola B.V.I and moved to St Thomas at a young age. She relocated to Maryland with one of her granddaughters after the passing of her only daughter Joyce E.S.Georges a little over 10 years ago. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Christ Church Methodist. Interment Western Cemetery #2. A special viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12,2020 at 5:00 PM at Turnbull Funeral Home.
She is Survived by Sons Irvin E Smith, John Turnbull , Adopted Son Douglas Daniel, Daughter in laws Phyllis George Turnbull, Ruth L. Smith, Special Daughter Harriett Clark,
Grandchildren Mavis S Georges, Gernaime Turnbull Morrish, Reudel Turnbull, Karym Turnbull, Dr. Tesha Turnbull, Teshard Turnbull, Craig Smith, Carl Smith, Starquasha Turnbull, Special Great Nieces Averricia Williams, Lael E Housen, NIECES: Antonetta Amey Archibald, Ethlyn Bemjamin, Alicia Braithwaite, Ava Braithwaite, Yvonne Braithwaite, Doris Brin, Evelyn Brown, Gwendolyn Brown, Beverly Dalmida, Audrey Draisin, Dora Harrigan, Enid Niles-Blyden, Gertrude Niles-Swan, Rosa Samuel, Antoinette Skelton, Cassandra Smith, Marjorie Vanterpool
NEPHEWS: Leonard Keith Amey, Allen Braithwaite, Bevin Braithwaite, Daniel Braithwaite, Derrick Braithwaite, Earlric Braithwaite, Edgar Braithwaite, Edward Braithwaite, Ishmael Braithwaite, Mervin Braithwaite, Ottley Braithwaite, Randolph Braithwaite, Jr., Rudolph Braithwaite, Vincent Braithwaite, Luden Harrigan, Rebelto Harrigan, Sr., Winston Harrigan, Arthur Niles, Kenneth Niles, Navarro Niles, Byron Smith, Leando Stridiron, Franklin Todman, Justin Todman, Casper Turnbull. Special Friends Hyacith Walters, Annie Dawson, Marilyn Malone, Doris Brown, Ivy Parsons, Nurbert and Carol Hughes And Special God Son Alvin "Ricky" Brown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.