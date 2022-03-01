The family of Mavis Valencia Robles would like to announce her death on Feb. 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Nicholas; and sister, Ena Powell.
She is survived by her children, Winston Robles Jr. and Louis Robles; and brothers, Roy Nicholas, Gene Nicholas, Leslie Nicholas, John Nicholas; sisters, Louise White, Cobina Nicholas, Janet Nicholas.
The first viewing is Friday, March 4, at Turnbull Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing and funeral service is Monday, March 7, at Christchurch Methodist Church (Market Square) from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The service is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The burial is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
