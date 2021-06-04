We regret to announce the death of May C. Harrigan-Fahie, who passed Friday, May 7, 2021, on St. Thomas.
She was survived by her sons, Jeffrey Comissiong and Jason Fahie; daughters, Janna Harrigan-Eddy and Leteshia Fahie-Breedy; sisters,
Alice Harrigan-Harewood, Antoinetta Archibald, Irene Hodge and Lilith Harrigan; brother, Patrick Harrigan; grandchildren, Jacey and Mya Comissiong, Michael and D’Lany Harrigan, Malachi Cuffy and Arissa Breedy; great-grandson, M’Lique Harrigan; brothers-in-law, Henry and Harry Fahie; sisters-in-law, Bernice Harrigan, Iris Freeman and Irene Scatliffe;
daughter-in-law, Alison Comissiong; son-in-law, Akeel Breedy; adopted daughter and godson, Charlene Fahie and DeAndre Philip; special friend, Juanita Williams; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Monday, June 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing is set for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church on First Avenue. The service is at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Church. Interment follows at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
