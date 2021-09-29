Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mr. Mc Kenzie G. Penn at Schneider Regional Hospital on Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 59.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1961. His mother, Carolie Joseph, and father, Mc. Kenzie M. Penn, are deceased; and so is his brother, Justin Pickering.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Avonel Penn; daughter, Laureen Penn; brother, Samuel Joyce; mother-in law, Miss Keturah Thomas; and adopted mother, Dona Bassue; aunts, Verna Penn Moll and husband, Shirley Penn Combs and husband, Dotsiie Penn Tolbert and husband and Juliet Knight; uncles, Algernon Penn, bka Junnie, Timothy Penn, Ronald Penn and other several nephews; many cousins to include Floyd Penn, Carris Renalda Penn, Artur Stanley, Mark Tolbert Jr., Sharif Tolbert, Warren Combs Jr., Kim Stanley, Lucy King Nibbs, Lindley King Richardson, Fitzjoy King, Nigel King, Volta King and Rosella King Galloway, Dave Joseph and Floyd Penn; special friend and family, Laurentia Daniel, Mrs. Juliet Knight and Mr. Albert Knight, Mrs. Maureen Morrel, Mr. Leroy Morrel, Mrs. Jane Morton, Mr. Kevin Morton, Arthniel Burton, Denfield Martin, Owen Gordon’s family, Supreme Barber Shop, Wash Board laundry, Sandra Thomas, Mrs. Lyndane, Samuel Jackson, Jefferson Thomas, Victory Mathew, Steve Abbott, and Concession International Staff at the airport.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Monday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship in Tutu Valley, St. Thomas, followed by the service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mc Kenzie G. Penn at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
