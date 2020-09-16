We regret to announce the passing of Medina Hercules-Henry, who died Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Medina Hercules-Henry was preceded in death by her father, Mr. William J. Hercules.
She was survived by her mother, Ms. Julia S. Hercules; daughter, Tichelle Georges; grandson, Jahiel Todman; sisters, Susannah Hercules-Lake, Cynthia, Keisa, Linda and Miriam Hercules of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Viola Gardiner Norford; brothers, Arthur and Ivan Hercules, Pastor John Johnson of Trinidad, Norris D. Dickenson of the Bronx, N.Y., Eldered Carty of Miami, Fla., Elroy and Steve Carty of St. Kitts, Levi Gatewood, England; nephews, Jacob Lake of North Carolina, Coy Gumbs, Leonard Gumbs Jr., of Rhode Island, Arthur Hercules Jr. of St. John, Robert Lewis, Jr. of Virginia, Shawn Dickenson, Jasper Carty, Leslie Hercules, Denroy, Shaquan, Juiquon and Justin Carty, Jumannie Francis of St. Kitts, Meshach Alford of St. Kitts, Jamourne Alford of St. Kitts, Xavier Stapleton of Scottsdale, Ariz., Joseph and Delvis Gardiner; nieces, Kaiesa Peets of Jacksonville, Fla., Hannah Lake of Boston, Mass., Jessica Lake of Arizona, Hadessah of the BVI, Ke-Ann Creque, Naomi Hercules and Alicia Hercules of Jacksonville, Fla., Ebony, Joy, Kalicea, Micah, Alicia, Shernel Carty and Sherissa Carty, Diane Fleming, Nadelia Stapleton of Scottsdale, Ariz., Sherry-Ann Johnson, Crystal Gardiner, LaShana, Tasha, Beverly, and Whitney Johnson of St. Kitts.
She was also survived by brother-in-law, Vernon Lake; sisters-in-law, Fransteen and Monica Hercules; cousins, Elmona and Kirsteen Richardson of St. Kitts, Blanche Silcott and Avalyn Hercules-Warner, Winston Gardiner and family, Margaret Browne and family, Sarah Whyte and family to include Wingrove Maynard, Verna and Elzeva Hercules and family, Shirley Murraine and family, Ilva Phillip and family, Calmetta Prentice and family, Kurt Rogers, Tshayi Trina, Zanele Hercules, Elias, and Irad Hercules of United Kingdom, Dennis, Lennox, Delphilia, Nathalie Hercules, Mavis, Glenford, Jason, Lentina and Ramona Hercules; and special friends, Blaine Claxton and Elric Fahie.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
